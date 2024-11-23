Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1,433.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913,065 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $124,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 121.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $61.98 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

