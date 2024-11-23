Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 8,009 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $100.78.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

