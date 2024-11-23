Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 199.7% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ares Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 722.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 18,259 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.55, for a total value of $3,205,367.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,891.40. The trade was a 13.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,628 shares of company stock worth $102,226,989 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.13. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.36.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

