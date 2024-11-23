Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,721 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,820 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $449,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

