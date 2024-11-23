Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $571,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 622.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $372.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.04 and a 200-day moving average of $311.91. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.51, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.62.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

