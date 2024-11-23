Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 89,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $179.07 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average of $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.81.

Get Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.