Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $969,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

