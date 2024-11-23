Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Braze were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Braze by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,244.10. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,479 shares of company stock worth $7,148,911 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.03. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.