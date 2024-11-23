Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 295,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $72,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,902,800,000 after buying an additional 206,499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after buying an additional 2,477,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,721,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,048,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,536,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $534,189,000 after acquiring an additional 61,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,276,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 295,452 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 150.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

