Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1,992.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.