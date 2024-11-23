Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Buys $7,665,000.00 in Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,665,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,665,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLVT opened at $5.25 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.81 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Clarivate by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

