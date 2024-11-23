ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Implements New BylawsOn November 15, 2024, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMO) made significant updates by amending and restating its bylaws entirely. The bylaws, known as t

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s 8K filing here.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading