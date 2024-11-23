ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Implements New BylawsOn November 15, 2024, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMO) made significant updates by amending and restating its bylaws entirely. The bylaws, known as t

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s 8K filing here.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
