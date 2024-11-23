CMG Global Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.7% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $610.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.41 and a 200-day moving average of $556.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $463.89 and a twelve month high of $611.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

