CMG Global Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,973 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 6,591,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,919,000 after buying an additional 1,200,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ET opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

