Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $63.40. Approximately 3,049,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,368,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

