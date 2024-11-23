Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 40,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.