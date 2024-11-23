Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 40,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
Color Star Technology Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Color Star Technology
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.