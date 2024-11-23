Commerce Bank Buys 1,298 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,199 shares of company stock worth $1,080,634. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $108.21 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

