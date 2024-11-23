Commerce Bank Has $3.12 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6,250.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 141,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 139,697 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 57.9% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 369,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 135,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $9,047,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.26 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

