Commerce Bank Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $235,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,250,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 54,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $87.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

