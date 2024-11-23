Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after purchasing an additional 396,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $61,807,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,774,000 after buying an additional 356,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LEN opened at $169.17 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.20. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

