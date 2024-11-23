Commerce Bank Sells 1,146 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.69 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

