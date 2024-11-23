Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CEFC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

