Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 52,985 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 19.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 323,513 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at $859,334.40. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,230. The trade was a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

