Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 92,985 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,985 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 382,539 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 157,741 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,438,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.99 and a beta of 0.35. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,805.01. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 53.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,315. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.