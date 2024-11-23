Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 495,124 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,578,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,228,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 30.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 254,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 74.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 293,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $15.77 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.