Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,110 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 409.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Remitly Global by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Remitly Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $570,492.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,542,613 shares in the company, valued at $64,595,956.86. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,520. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,231 shares of company stock worth $673,288 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.71 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

