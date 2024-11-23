Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 274,375 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 801,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 7,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $160,150.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 753,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,079.12. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $297,055.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,453,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,421,212.28. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,078 shares of company stock valued at $959,850. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 1.00. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

