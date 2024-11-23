Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 886,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,465 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GoodRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in GoodRx by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

GoodRx Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39.

GoodRx Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

