Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Constellation Software Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $3,287.60 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $2,310.56 and a 12 month high of $3,423.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,027.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.45%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

