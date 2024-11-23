Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $538.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. Construction Partners has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $100.70.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

