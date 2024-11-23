Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $377.97 and last traded at $377.34, with a volume of 261226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.93.

Corpay Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

