Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Bank of America

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Corteva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Corteva by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,139,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.