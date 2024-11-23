CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 997.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CorVel by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 184,200.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in CorVel by 15.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL stock opened at $370.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.16. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $203.90 and a 1-year high of $371.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.10.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

