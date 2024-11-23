Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74. Crocs has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after acquiring an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after buying an additional 368,557 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

