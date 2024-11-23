CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.62.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $372.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.51, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.