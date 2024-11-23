CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.62.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $372.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.91. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 539.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $839,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 88.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.