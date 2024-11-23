CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
