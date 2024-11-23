DA Davidson Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $115.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Elastic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W cut Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after buying an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

