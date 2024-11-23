DA Davidson Raises Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,340,784.75. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,668 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $190,388.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,092.80. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,053 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,909 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,967,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.