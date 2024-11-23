Daniel Brdar Purchases 4,500 Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Brdar bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $26,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,998.66. This trade represents a 2.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

IPWR opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Ideal Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Ideal Power by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ideal Power by 13.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

