David M. Obstler Sells 33,334 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $4,531,757.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,709,780.10. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Datadog Stock Up 7.6 %

DDOG opened at $154.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $155.42.

Get Datadog alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Datadog by 48.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 10.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.