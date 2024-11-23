David M. Obstler Sells 33,334 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $4,531,757.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,709,780.10. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Datadog Stock Up 7.6 %
DDOG opened at $154.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $155.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Datadog by 48.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 10.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on DDOG
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Datadog
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.