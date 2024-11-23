Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Thomas Garcia Sells 18,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $192.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $193.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 27,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 466.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

