Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 375 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.07) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday.

Get Norcros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Norcros

Norcros Stock Performance

Norcros Cuts Dividend

NXR opened at GBX 247 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.03. The firm has a market cap of £221.04 million, a PE ratio of 823.33 and a beta of 1.39. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 161 ($2.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 283 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Norcros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.