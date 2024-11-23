Develop North to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:DVNO)

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Develop North Stock Down 10.3 %
Develop North stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 93.57, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. Develop North has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.07.
Develop North Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Develop North
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Develop North Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Develop North and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.