Develop North to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:DVNO)

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Develop North Stock Down 10.3 %

Develop North stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 93.57, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. Develop North has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.07.

Develop North Company Profile

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

