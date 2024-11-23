Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) is Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 12.0% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

