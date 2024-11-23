Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,510,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $104,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RW Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,041.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 233,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 211,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.06 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

