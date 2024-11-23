Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.00 and last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 358574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.06.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.26.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.