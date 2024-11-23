Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,117 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $230,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Itron by 4.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,326.70. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,737. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $118.93 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.94.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.