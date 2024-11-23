Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,050 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $25,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRAI. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CRA International by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

CRA International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $193.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.47. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.07 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $167.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 24.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $1,436,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,060,433.60. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report).

