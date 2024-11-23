Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $38.52 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $38,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 281,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $211.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

